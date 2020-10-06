Covid-19: PM Modi calls Ayurveda and Yoga-based protocol 'commendable'

Prime Minister has lauded the National Clinical Management Protocol based on Ayurvada on Yoga, calling it "commendable".

"Commendable effort, which places emphasis on building immunity, remaining healthy and making the fight against COVID-19 stronger," he tweeted.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, and Yoga are being tried for immunity purposes.

The National Clinical Management Protocol based was released jointly by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik on Tuesday, virtually.

Earlier, Harsh Vardhan said that experts and other national research organisations have prepared the Protocol for management of Covid-19 as per the Report & Recommendations of the Interdisciplinary Committee which will further strengthen our fight against Covid-19.

Naik said AYUSH Ministry had set up an Interdisciplinary AYUSH Research and Development Task Force with a group of senior experts to formulate and develop strategies for this initiative.

He said that the Ministry of AYUSH has undertaken many clinical, observational studies to understand the role of AYUSH intervention in mitigation and management of Covid-19.

This brings in uniformity and consistency in the Ayush-based responses to the pandemic across the country. It also helps State and UT governments to plan and incorporate these solutions into the Covid-19 management activities being deployed on the ground.

India on Tuesday reported 61,267 fresh infections of the novel coronavirus, taking the case tally to 66,85,082, health officials said. This is the lowest daily spike since August.

Though the cases are increasing, the recovery rate is 84.34 per cent in India which is less than Chile that has over 92 per cent cure rate, while the US that tops the Covid-19 cases in the world has around 33 per cent recovery rate.

The fatality rate has come down to 1.55 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

