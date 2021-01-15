Rahul Gandhi seeks public support for campaign in favour of farmers

-
ALSO READ
Farmers protest: Rahul Gandhi slams Centre, calls it govt of 'lie and loot'
Rahul Gandhi must clarify with what intention he is supporting farmers: BJP
First time such an arrogant govt is in power, must repeal farm laws: Sonia
PM Modi set to virtually address farmers' conference in Madhya Pradesh
Farmers should have waited for next talks before tractor march, says BJP
-
Asking people to join the farmers' "satyagraha" against the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday spoke out in support of the ongoing protests and against rising fuel prices in the country.
The Congress is observing the day as Kisan Adhikar Divas and will take out protest marches in all state capitals.
Participating in the "SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar" campaign of his party, Gandhi said on Twitter, "The country's farmers are holding a satyagraha against the arrogant Modi Government to win their rights."
"The entire country today is raising its voice against the atrocities being committed on farmers and the rise in price a of petrol and diesel.
You should also join this campaign and be a part of this satyagraha," he added in his Twitter post in Hindi.
The party has backed the farmers' agitation and demanded a repeal of the Centre's three new farm laws.
The "SpeakUpForKisanAdhikar" campaign was launched on a day the government and farmers are set to hold their ninth round of talks in a bid to end the deadlock.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU