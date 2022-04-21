PM Modi to address 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Guru Tegh Bahadur

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address nation from Red Fort on Parkash Purab of Tegh Bahadur
PM Modi to virtually address Gurpurab celebrations in Gujarat today
Guru Nanak's vision of compassion, inclusive society inspires us: PM Modi
PM Modi breaks from tradition, to address nation from Red Fort after sunset
PM Narendra Modi holds talks with Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba in Delhi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations of the 400th Parkash Purab of Guru Tegh Bahadur at Red Fort in New Delhi on Thursday at around 9.15 pm.
He will address the gathering and also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion.
A PMO release said that the programme is being organised by the Centre in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.
Ragis and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan' on April 20 and 21.
There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs 'Gatka' will also be organized.
The programme is focused on highlighting the teachings of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru, who sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.
He was executed for supporting the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.
His death anniversary is commemorated as Shaheedi Divas every year on November 24. Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Rakab Ganj in Delhi are associated with his sacred sacrifice.
The release said his legacy serves as a great unifying force for the nation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU