Guru Nanak's vision of compassion, inclusive society inspires us: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Punjab BJP leaders meet PM Modi, seek reopening of Kartarpur corridor
Punjab BJP leaders leave for Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur
Pak govt hails Navjot Singh Sidhu's role in opening of Kartarpur corridor
Guru Nanak Dev symbol of justice, righteousness, compassion: Amit Shah
Punjab AAP MLAs to visit Kartarpur Sahib gurdwara on November 19
-
Extending greetings of Guru Nanak Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Guru Nanak Dev's vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires the countrymen.
"On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating," tweeted PM Modi.
Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism.
This year, the 552nd birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru falls today (November 19).
Guru Nanak was born on April 15, 1469, at Rai Bhoi Ki Talwandi, near Lahore, which is in the Sekhpura district of modern-day Pakistan.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU