PM Modi to address education community on first anniversary of NEP

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi bats for repealing archaic laws at NITI Aayog meeting
PM Modi to chair Niti Aayog's Governing Council meeting on Feb 20
Sustained economic growth key to India's future: NITI Aayog CEO
India needs to grow at 10.5-11 pc in next fiscal: Niti Aayog VC Rajiv Kumar
Private sector has to be key driver of growth: Niti Aayog official
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address policy makers in the domain of education and skill development besides students and teachers from across the country on Thursday via video conferencing to mark the completion of one year of reforms under the National Education Policy 2020.
The Prime Minister's Office said Modi will also launch multiple initiatives in the education sector, including the Academic Bank of Credit that will provide multiple entry and exit options for students in the higher education besides first year engineering programmes in regional languages and guidelines for internationalization of the higher education.
The initiatives to be launched also include Vidya Pravesh, a three month play based school preparation module for Grade 1 students, Indian sign language as a subject at secondary level and NISHTHA 2.0, an integrated programme of teacher training designed by the NCERT.
SAFAL (structured assessment for analyzing learning levels), a competency based assessment framework for Grades 3, 5 and 8 in CBSE schools and a website dedicated to artificial intelligence will also be launched, the PMO said.
The event will witness the launch of National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Education Technology Forum (NETF).
These initiatives will mark a significant step towards realization of the goals of NEP 2020 and will make the education sector more vibrant and accessible," the PMO said.
The NEP, 2020 is the guiding philosophy for changing the learning landscape, making education holistic and for building strong foundations for an Atmanirbhar Bharat, its statement noted, highlighting that it is the first education policy of the 21st century and replaces the 34-year-old National Policy on Education (NPE), 1986.
Built on the foundational pillars of access, equity, quality, affordability and accountability, this policy is aligned to the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and aims to transform India into a vibrant knowledge society and global knowledge superpower by making both school and college education more holistic, flexible, multidisciplinary and suited to 21st century needs while aimed at bringing out the unique capabilities of each student.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU