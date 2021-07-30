JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

No Covid-19 death in Gujarat for 12th day; 21 new infections today

Chhattisgarh sees 125 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; over 42k tested
Business Standard

PM Modi to address IPS probationers on Saturday via video conferencing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday via video conferencing.

Topics
Narendra Modi | IPS officers | Indian Police Service

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday via video conferencing.

He will also interact with the probationers during the event, his office said, adding that Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present on the occasion.

The Hyderabad-based academy is the premier police training institution in the country. It trains officers of the Indian Police Service at induction level and conducts various in-service courses for the serving IPS officers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Fri, July 30 2021. 23:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.