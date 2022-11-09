JUST IN
Elgar Parishad-Maoist case: SC may allow house arrest request of Navlakha
Business Standard

PM Modi to begin two-day visit to four southern states from Friday

On Saturday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the statement said

Topics
Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to the southern states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana from Friday during which he will attend several events, including the launch of development initiatives.

An official statement said Modi will begin his programme with a visit to Karnataka where he will pay floral tributes to the statues of saint-poets Kanaka Dasa and Maharshi Valmiki in Bengaluru.

He will flag off Vande Bharat Express and Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan train in the city and later inaugurate Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. He is also scheduled to unveil the 108-feet bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda followed by a public function in Bengaluru. Later on Friday afternoon, Modi will attend the 36th convocation ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute at Dindigul in Tamil Nadu.

On Saturday, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects at Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, the statement said. He will also visit the RFCL plant in Ramagundam, Telangana and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects there.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 17:54 IST

