PM Modi to chair meeting to review availability of oxygen across country

Prime Minister will chair a high-level meeting on Friday to review the augmentation and availability of medical across the country, government sources said.

With many places complaining of shortage in hospitals during the peak of the second COVID-19 wave in April-May, the Union government has been taking measures in coordination with states to boost its production and supply.

Modi has been holding a number of meetings in this regard amid apprehensions of a third wave of the pandemic.

