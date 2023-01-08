JUST IN
Ayodhya to get 10 solar ferries on Saryu river to promote tourism
Business Standard

PM Modi to flag off luxury cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi on Jan 13

MV Ganga Vilas will put India on the river cruise map of the world, said statement quoting Sonowal

Topics
Narendra Modi | Varanasi | cruise ship

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world's longest river cruise 'MV Ganga Vilas' from Varanasi on Friday, according to an official statement.

The statement said the luxury cruise will cover a distance of more than 3,200 kilometre across 27 river systems in 5 states in India and Bangladesh.

MV Ganga Vilas will put India on the river cruise map of the world, the statement said quoting Union Port, Shipping and Waterways Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 15:23 IST

