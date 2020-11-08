PM Modi to flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat, Saurashtra

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to flag off Ro-Pax ferry service in Gujarat on November 8
PM Narendra Modi to address Indian Police Service probationers on Sept 4
Maldives-India cargo ferry service will promote bilateral ties: PM Modi
Narendra Modi's 70th birthday: 10 initiatives that make him popular
Farm reforms will help turn farmers into entrepreneurs: Narendra Modi
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Ropax ferry services between Surat and Saurashtra on Sunday, which will reduce the distance between these two places from 317 kilometres to just 60 kilometres.
Speaking to ANI, Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Shipping Minister said, "This ferry service will reduce the distance between Surat and Saurashtra from 317 km (by road) to just 60 kilometres."
A large number of people from Saurashtra have settled in Surat and are working in the diamond industry. There are about 5,000 buses plying daily between this route which takes around 10 to 12 hours, Mandaviya informed.
With the inauguration of the Ropax ferry, the time taken to reach Saurashtra will be just four hours. This is going to benefit the people from Saurashtra who are working here in Surat, in a major way.
PM Modi will digitally inaugurate this ferry service.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU