JUST IN
Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets
PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sunday
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC reserves order on plea challenging compensation
Aviation regulator seeks report from SpiceJet on Delhi airport incident
Demolition of Joshimath's 2 'unsafe' hotels underway, evacuation continues
CBI raids Pratibha Industries officials in Rs 4,957-crore loan fraud case
CBI files cases against former finance secy Arvind Mayaram, others
Old Pension Scheme applicable for all personnel of CAPF: Delhi High Court
Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting on Uttarakhand's Joshimath crisis
Joshimath crisis: People will get the best compensation possible, says CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC reserves order on plea challenging compensation
icon-arrow-left
Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets
Business Standard

PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sunday

The eighth Vande Bharat train in the country will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours

Topics
Vande bharat | Vande Bharat train | Narendra Modi

Press Trust of India  |  Hyderabad 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off a Vande Bharat train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy has said.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Kishan Reddy would be present at the Secunderabad railway station here for the inaugural service.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually flag off the prestigious Vande Bharat train from Secunderabad Railway Station on 15th January at 10.00 AM as a gift to the Telugu people on the occasion of Sankranti," Kishan Reddy said in a release on Wednesday night.

The eighth Vande Bharat train in the country will run between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in approximately eight hours.

The intermediate stops envisaged for the train include Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, the release added.

A release from the office of Kishan Reddy had said on January 9 that Modi would be visiting Telangana on January 19 to dedicate to the nation and lay foundation stone for projects worth Rs 7,000 crore besides flagging off the Vande Bharat train between Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. However, the state BJP on Wednesday clarified that the PM's visit would not happen on January 19.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vande bharat

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 23:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.