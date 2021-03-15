PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Finnish counterpart Marin on Tuesday

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Finnish counterpart Sanna Marin on Tuesday that will provide a "blueprint" for the future expansion of the bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
In their discussions, the two leaders will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relationship and will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, it said.
"The virtual summit will provide a blueprint for the future expansion and diversification of India-Finland partnership," the MEA said in a statement.
It said India and Finland enjoy warm and friendly relations based on shared values of democracy, freedom and rules-based international order.
"Both countries have very close cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, education, innovation, science and technology as well as research and development," it said.
It said the two sides also have ongoing collaboration in the joint development of a 'Quantum Computer' using artificial intelligence to address societal challenges.
Around 100 Finnish companies are actively operating in India in various sectors such as telecom, elevators, machinery and energy including Renewable Energy, according to the MEA.
Around 30 Indian companies are also active in Finland mainly in the IT, auto-components and hospitality sector, the MEA said.
