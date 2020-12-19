PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart on Monday

Prime Minister will hold a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday with a focus on future development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made an announcement about the summit.

"The two leaders will exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues and provide guidance for the future development of India- Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MEA said in a statement.

India and upgraded their relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016 and the defence cooperation has been one of the most significant pillars of the fast-expanding bilateral ties.

The prime ministers had a telephone conversation on April 13 to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 17th edition of the joint commission meeting co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries was held on August 25 in virtual format, the MEA said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held an online meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart on November 27.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)