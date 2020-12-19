PM Modi to hold virtual summit with Vietnamese counterpart on Monday

-
ALSO READ
India-Japan summit likely next month, to focus on boosting trade ties
Govt schemes no more based on votes, 'development for all' only basis: PM
Like other products, Indian media also needs to go global: PM Narendra Modi
Pained to hear about my dear friend Shinzo Abe's ill health: PM Modi
India, Italy expected to sign several pacts during virtual summit on Friday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday with a focus on future development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) made an announcement about the summit.
"The two leaders will exchange views on wide-ranging bilateral, regional and global issues and provide guidance for the future development of India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the MEA said in a statement.
India and Vietnam upgraded their relationship to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016 and the defence cooperation has been one of the most significant pillars of the fast-expanding bilateral ties.
The prime ministers had a telephone conversation on April 13 to discuss the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 17th edition of the joint commission meeting co-chaired by the foreign ministers of the two countries was held on August 25 in virtual format, the MEA said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held an online meeting with his Vietnamese counterpart on November 27.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU