JUST IN
Nagaland elections: EC finds nomination of over 200 applicants invalid
Top headlines: MSCI to review Adani Group securities, Maaza to go global
Coal miners' pension unrevised due to shortfall in accrual of pension fund
Here is how Netflix plans to put an end to password sharing on its platform
Live: JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
No traffic disruption for President Murmu's visit: Gurgaon commissioner
Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari, discusses ongoing NHAI projects
After 500 yrs, Lord Ram will adorn throne in Ayodhya within a year: UP CM
Revised FDI policy in space sector nearing final approval: Jitendra Singh
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
G20: First Environment and Climate Sustainability meeting begins today
icon-arrow-left
ED makes fresh arrest in Delhi excise policy money laundering case
Business Standard

NSE phone tapping case: Delhi HC grants bail to Chitra Ramkrishna

The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year

Topics
NSE colocation case | Delhi High Court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Chitra, Chitra Ramakrishna
Chitra Ramakrishna

The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted bail to Chitra Ramkrishna in the money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) employees.

"The application is allowed. The applicant is granted bail," said Justice Jasmeet Singh.

The former NSE managing director, who was earlier arrested by the CBI in the alleged NSE co-location scam, was arrested in the present case by the Enforcement Directorate on July 14 last year.

She was granted bail in the CBI case by the high court in September last year.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed her bail plea in the present case on grounds that she was the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

The phone tapping case, according to the ED, pertains to a period from 2009 to 2017 when former NSE CEO Ravi Narain, Ramkrishna, Executive Vice-President Ravi Varanasi, and Head (Premises) Mahesh Haldipur and others conspired to cheat NSE and its employees and for the purpose, engaged iSEC Services Pvt Ltd for illegal interception of phone calls of employees of the NSE in the guise of doing periodic study of cyber vulnerabilities of the NSE.

Seeking bail, Ramkrishna had argued that no scheduled offence was made out against her and the allegations also did not fall within the rigours of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Ramkrishna was appointed as Joint MD NSE in 2009 and remained in the position till March 31, 2013. She got elevated as MD and CEO on April 1, 2013. Her tenure at NSE ended in December 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NSE colocation case

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 11:01 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU