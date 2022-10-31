JUST IN
Gujarat bridge collapse: Amit Shah expresses grief over loss of lives
Business Standard

PM Modi to pay tributes to Sardar Patel, inaugurate projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat on Patel's birth anniversary on Monday, as per government officials.

Topics
Narendra Modi | Sardar Patel

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:ANI)

Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.

Modi will also visit Tharad town in Banaskantha district later in the day to inaugurate or perform ground-breaking for various projects in the parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore, according to government officials.

Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and construction of 56 check dams.

The prime minister is on a visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 08:59 IST

