PM Modi to pay tributes to Sardar Patel, inaugurate projects in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity at Kevadia in Gujarat on Patel's birth anniversary on Monday, as per government officials.
Patel's birth anniversary is observed as the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas or National Unity Day.
Modi will also visit Tharad town in Banaskantha district later in the day to inaugurate or perform ground-breaking for various projects in the parched region, mostly related to water supply, worth Rs 8,000 crore, according to government officials.
Some of these projects include water distribution pipelines, construction of a canal and construction of 56 check dams.
The prime minister is on a visit to Gujarat from Sunday, ahead of the state Assembly polls due this year-end.
First Published: Mon, October 31 2022. 08:59 IST
