PM Modi to visit Mumbai for Lata Mangeshkhar's last rites

-
ALSO READ
Void left by Lata Mangeshkar's demise will be impossible to fill: Amit Shah
Melody queen Lata Mangeshkar passes away, her music lives on in generations
Covid: Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under observation, says doctor
Covid: Marginal improvement in Lata Mangeshkar's health, says family
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to visit Lata Mangeshkar at hospital today
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Mumbai on Sunday to pay last respects to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died earlier today, official sources said.
Mangeshkar, 92, died at a Mumbai hospital on Sunday morning.
A two-day state mourning will be observed on the demise of the legendary singer on February 6 and 7.
The national flag will fly at half mast on Sunday and Monday throughout India and a state funeral will be accorded to her.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU