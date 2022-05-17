PM Modi virtually inaugurates India's first 5G testbed costing Rs 220 cr

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the country's first 5G testbed to enable startups and industry players to test and validate their products locally and reduce dependence on foreign facilities.
The testbed has been set up at a cost of around Rs 220 crore.
Speaking at the silver jubilee celebrations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai), the Prime Minister said the 5G testbed is an important step for self-reliance in the direction of critical and modern technologies.
"I invite youth friends, researchers and companies to utilise the testing facility for making 5G technology," Modi said.
The 5G testbed has been developed as a multi-institute collaborative project by eight institutes led by IIT Madras.
In the absence of a 5G testbed, startups and other industry players were required to go abroad to test and validate their products for installation in a 5G network.
The other institutes that participated in the project are IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, IISc Bangalore, Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering & Research (SAMEER) and Centre of Excellence in Wireless Technology (CEWiT).
The testbed facility will be available at 5 different locations.
