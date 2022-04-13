TMS Ep149: 5G spectrum prices, TDS on EPF, markets, Private 5G network

-
India’s telecom regulator has suggested slashing the reserve prices for the radio waves before it goes under the hammer. It has proposed a 36% cut in the base price of 3.3-3.67 Ghz airwaves, and a 40% for the coveted 700 Mhz spectrum. Is the debt-ridden telecom sector happy? Will these recommendations, if accepted by the government, give some leg-up to the industry? TRAI’s move will indeed offer some cushion to the ailing telecom sector. Let us now move on to a fund, which gives much-needed cushion to retirees. Off late, parking money into the government’s retirement fund has become a tad less attractive. After effecting interest rate cut, from the earlier 8.5% to 8.1%, the EPFO is now going ahead and levying tax deducted at source (TDS) on interest earned on contribution which exceeds Rs 2.5 lakh. PF money may not be enough to build a robust retirement corpus.
Stock market provides a good alternative. Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India’s hawkish approach -- as it prioritizes inflation over supporting economic growth -- has taken markets by surprise. It has, effectively, kicked-off a rate tightening cycle to tame inflation-- which spiked to 6.95% in March. On the other hand, equities and bond market investors are unsure about the road ahead. Find out the market outlook and investment options in a rising interest rate scenario. After the markets, let us shift the focus back to 5G. Private 5G networks are gaining traction around the world with the availability of more spectrums. Listen to this episode of the podcast to know more.
