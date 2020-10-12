PM Narendra Modi condoles death of Bihar govt minister Vinod Kumar Singh

-
ALSO READ
Assam police recruitment scam: Key accused Diban Deka surrenders
Political slugfest between Congress and BJP over Facebook: The story so far
Agri-related Bills give farmers freedom to fetch better prices: Nadda
Delhi BJP reaches out to farmers to dispel 'misconceptions' over farm Bills
Centre morally bound to compensate states for GST shortfall: Sushil Modi
-
Condoling the death of Bihar government minister Vinod Kumar Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP leader was dedicated to the empowerment of the poor and the underprivileged.
In a tweet, Modi expressed grief at Singh's death and said he also played an important role in strengthening the BJP in the state, offering his condolences to the deceased's family member and supporters.
The Bihar minister for backward and extremely backward classes welfare died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi due to post-COVID 19 complications. He was 55.
Singh is survived by wife Nisha and two daughters.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU