PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Holi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to address nation in 2021's last edition of 'Mann Ki Baat' today
Ahead of festive season, PM Modi urges people to go 'Vocal for Local'
PM Modi attends 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur as chief guest
Mann Ki Baat: Modi seeks annual 'river festival' to ease water pollution
60% youths in 15-18 year age group are vaccinated: Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the their lives.
Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.
"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU