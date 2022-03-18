JUST IN
Bipartisan group of US lawmakers urges India to speak out against Putin
PM Narendra Modi greets people on occasion of Holi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted people on the occasion of Holi and wished that the festival brings every colour of happiness in the their lives.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, also greeted people on Holi.

"Wishing you all a very Happy Holi. May this festival of colours, which is a symbol of mutual love, affection and brotherhood, bring every colour of happiness in your life," Modi said in a tweet in Hindi.

First Published: Fri, March 18 2022. 08:24 IST

