Bengaluru can be defence hub to meet needs of India, nations: Bommai

Bengaluru would evolve as a major hub of defence research and production, meeting the defence needs of not only India but of its friendly nations too, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.
Participating in a function to inaugurate the Flight Control System (FCS) Complex of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here, he said that Bengaluru is home to over 180 R&D institutions of international level, and has highly competent and skilled manpower.
Apart from a defence hub and industrial hub, a semiconductor hub too would come up in Bengaluru, Bommai said and appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for all the support from the Union government and Defence Ministry to develop the defence hub which could meet not only defence needs of India, but of its friendly nations too.
"The nation is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Major developments are happening in the world and the world is looking up to India's guidance. It is because of our strength in the defence sector. The research and innovations of DRDO would make the country stronger," he said.
Lauding Rajnath Singh, Bommai said: "He will never compromise with anything related to the interests of India. Such a commitment is needed for a big country like India."
--IANS
mka/vd
