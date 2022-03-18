Bengaluru can be defence hub to meet needs of India, nations: Bommai

would evolve as a major hub of research and production, meeting the needs of not only but of its friendly nations too, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday.

Participating in a function to inaugurate the Flight Control System (FCS) Complex of Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) here, he said that is home to over 180 R&D institutions of international level, and has highly competent and skilled manpower.

Apart from a defence hub and industrial hub, a semiconductor hub too would come up in Bengaluru, Bommai said and appealed to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for all the support from the Union government and Defence Ministry to develop the defence hub which could meet not only defence needs of India, but of its friendly nations too.

"The nation is safe under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Major developments are happening in the world and the world is looking up to India's guidance. It is because of our strength in the defence sector. The research and innovations of DRDO would make the country stronger," he said.

Lauding Rajnath Singh, Bommai said: "He will never compromise with anything related to the interests of . Such a commitment is needed for a big country like ."

--IANS

