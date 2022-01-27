JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Covid-19 pandemic: Odisha reports 5,901 new cases, 8 fresh fatalities

Coronavirus pandemic: Rajasthan reports 20 deaths, 9,227 fresh cases
Business Standard

PM Narendra Modi to address NCC event in Delhi on Friday

The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the prime minister

Topics
Narendra Modi | indian prime ministers | NCC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi
PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps PM Rally at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said the rally will mark the culmination of the NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year.

At the event, Modi will inspect the guard of honour, review march past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in Army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes.

The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the prime minister, the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, January 27 2022. 21:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.