CM Thakur meets FM, seeks special central assistance for Himachal

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and requested her to provide special central assistance to the state.
He urged the finance minister for providing special central assistance for capital expenditure to Himachal.
The chief minister also requested Sitharaman for providing special central assistance for Mandi airport.
The Finance Minister gave him a patient hearing and assured to look into the matter.
Earlier, the chief minister also met Union Power Minister R K Singh, and discussed about various issues related to the power sector of the state.
These include installation of Smart Meters, pump storage, Energy Policy and Hydro Projects in Himachal, an official statement said.
Thakur also discussed with him about highlights of the Swarn Jayanti Urja Niti launched by the state and requested for a detailed interaction with states producing hydro-power to hasten up the process of delayed projects.
Appreciating Thakur's suggestions, the Power Minister assured him to provide all possible support to the state.
