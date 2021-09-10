PM Narendra Modi to launch Sansad TV on September 15: Report

-
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha TV 'censoring content' on Opposition protests, alleges TMC
Parliamentary panels' virtual meetings not possible as of now: Rajya Sabha
200 farmers protesting farm laws start 'Kisan Sansad' at Jantar Mantar
Farmers discuss Contract Farming Act on Day 5 of the Kisan Sansad
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned till Monday amid Opposition protest
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to launch Sansad TV, a new channel formed by merging the Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV, on September 15, sources said on Friday.
According to them, veteran Congress leader Karan Singh, economist Bibek Debroy, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, and advocate Hemant Batra will host different shows on this new channel.
"Sansad TV is being positioned as a cerebral channel which will provide high-quality content to the national and international audience on subjects related to democratic ethos and institutions of the country," a source said.
When Parliament is in session, Sansad TV will have two channels so that the proceedings of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha can be aired simultaneously.
The channel will be formally launched by Prime Minister Modi along with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on September 15 at a function in the Parliament building, sources said.
Gracing the channel, Karan Singh will host a show on different religions, Bibek Debroy on history and Amitabh Kant on 'Transformation of India'. Batra, the vice-president of SAARCLAW, will host a show on legal matters.
Principal economic advisor to the Finance Ministry Sanjeev Sanyal will host a show on economy while renowned endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithai will moderate a show on health issues, sources said.
Retired IAS officer and former Textile Ministry Secretary Ravi Capoor is CEO of the channel while the Joint Secretary in Lok Sabha Secretariat Manoj Arora is the OSD.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU