PM Narendra Modi to share message with nation on Tuesday evening at 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a message with the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday.
"Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he said in a tweet.
Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.
