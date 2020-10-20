No respite from rain in Andhra Pradesh, heavy forecast for 3 days

-
There seems to be no respite from rain as deep depression over Andhra Pradesh has already caused flooding in several places in the state, with the Met department predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in coastal Andhra and Yanam.
Heavy rainfall has also been forecast at isolated places in Rayalaseema.
Several places in West Godavari district have been witnessing rainfall since Monday evening. Tuesday began with showers and drizzles which are continuing.
According to the Met department, a low pressure is very likely to develop by Tuesday evening over central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, as the cyclonic circulation moved from east central Bay of Bengal to the central location, extending up to 5.8 km above the mean sea level.
"An east - west trough runs roughly across peninsular India and cyclonic circulation over central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood between 1.5 km and 5.8 km above mean sea level, tilting southwards with height," said a Met official.
However, the Met official said that the cyclonic circulation over west central Bay of Bengal off southern Andhra coast has become less marked.
A police official in Bhimavaram rescued a man getting washed away in the Yanamadurru drain, which continues to be in spate due to heavy floodwaters inflows.
