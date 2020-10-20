Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

Two terrorist have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in South Kashmir's district, police said on Tuesday.

The gunfight started on Monday after security forces cordoned off an area in Melhora and launched a search operation on the basis of a specific information about militant presence.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter. One militant was killed on Monday evening, the other early Tuesday following overnight stand-off.

"Two unidentified have been killed in the encounter. Searches are underway," the police said.

