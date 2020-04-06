PM, President and MPs take 30% pay cut to help combat coronavirus

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, union ministers, members of Parliament, and state governors would contribute at least Rs 32 crore to the Consolidated Fund of India (CFI) to help fight Covid-19 by taking 30 per cent pay cut in 2020-21.

Besides, the member of parliament local area development (MPLAD) fund would remain suspended for 2020-21 and 2021-22, and money to the tune of Rs 7,900 crore would be transferred to CFI.

The Cabinet on Monday cleared an ordinance to slash salaries of parliamentarians and ministers, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javdekar said. Kovind, Naidu, and governors also offered took a pay cut, for which no ordinance is needed, he said. “This decision sends the right signals. Charity begins at home,” he said.

While the minister disclosed the amount to be collected through suspension of MPLAD funds, he did not divulge the sum to be mopped up by reducing the salaries. He also did not go into the details of whether the cuts will be from the basic pay or gross salaries. If the cuts are from the basic pay plus some emoluments, the total contribution comes to a little over Rs 32 crore for a year. It would be much higher if the cuts are from the gross salaries.

While most MPs welcomed the move on salary cut, the decision to suspend MPLADS for two years led to some dissonance in the Opposition.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, spokesman of the Congress, said while his party supports the salary cuts, suspending MPLAD was a huge disservice to the constituents and will undermine the functions of MPs.

MPLADS’ emphasis is on creation of durable community assets based on locally felt needs in the arenas of roads, electricity, water, health and education, etc. The money is released in strictly monitored timelines.

R K Sinha (BJP) elected from Bihar has spent all his MPLADS funds. As a Rajya Sabha MP, who does not have a specific constituency, he is entitled to do that. He has completed all his installments (the last contribution was to the PM’s relief fund) and no money is pending. The suspension of funds for the next two years, he says, will not affect him materially. “Anyone who objects is anti- If the PM has decided to commandeer it in this time of crisis, he is perfectly within his rights as the Commander in Chief of an army, which is fighting a war, to do so,” Sinha said.

Rajeev Gowda’s (Cong, Rajya Sabha) term in the upper house comes to an end in June. The last tranche of his MPLADS contribution, he said, was to have been made to a local government-owned hospital in Bengaluru, ironically, to help set up a Covid-19 testing facility. “I was in the process of corresponding with the hospital and the government to make the funds available so that this facility could be set up. I am trying to understand whether the money will still be available for this purpose,” he said.



Congress MP Jairam Ramesh disagreed with his party's line on MPLADS. "I welcome the decision on MPLADS. I have been arguing for long that the Rs 7,000 crore given to MPs & MLAs annually for development works should be used as a corpus for state funding of elections."

Many Opposition leaders also said the decision smacked of tokenism. Instead of suspending MPLADS, the government should have suspended plans for beautification of Delhi’s Central Vista, said Congress RS leader from Gujarat Ahmed Patel.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy said: "I have welcomed the MPs’ pay cut. I also think the Rs 25,000 crore new Parliament building should be postponed for a year."

Some said the bullet train project that the government had thrust upon the country should have been scrapped. Communist Party of India (Marxist) chief Sitaram Yechury said: "By suspending MPLADS, the government is taking away expenditure which would have attended to unique requirements of an area. This centralisation goes against federalism, development, will weaken our fight. If there is no money with the government, why doesn't it abandon the Central Vista project in Delhi? "

Before the Central government, various states had decided on salary cuts and other measures to fight against Kerala had on Wednesday decided to cut a month’s salary of all its staffers. Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa gave up a year’s salary to help the state fight the crisis. Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Rajasthan also announced cut in salaries of its government employees depending on their ranks. Maharashtra had decided to pay out the salaries in installments.

With inputs from Archis Mohan