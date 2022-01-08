PM's security breach: Khattar appeals Prez Kovind to dismiss Punjab govt

-
ALSO READ
CM Khattar inaugurates Haryana's first waste to energy project in Murthal
President Ram Nath Kovind turns 76; vice-president, PM greet him
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to meet President Kovind, PM Modi in Delhi today
President Ram Nath Kovind undergoes cataract surgery at Army hospital
'Wrong, but strictness needed': Haryana CM on IAS officer's remark
-
Amid the row over security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday appealed President Ram Nath Kovind to dismiss the Congress-led Punjab government and impose President's rule in the state.
A delegation of Haryana government led by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind to take action against the Punjab government for its alleged "conspiracy" over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi.
"We are the world's biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister's programme in Punjab is totally unacceptable. I have appealed to President to dismiss the Punjab government and to impose President's rule there," said Chief Minister Khattar after meeting the Governor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU