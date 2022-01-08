PM's security breach: Khattar appeals Prez Kovind to dismiss Punjab govt

Amid the row over security breach of Prime Minister in Punjab, Haryana Chief Minister on Friday appealed President to dismiss the Congress-led government and impose President's rule in the state.

A delegation of Haryana government led by Chief Minister on Friday met Governor Bandaru Dattatreya at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum to President to take action against the government for its alleged "conspiracy" over the lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi.

"We are the world's biggest democracy. The way obstacles were created in Prime Minister's programme in is totally unacceptable. I have appealed to President to dismiss the and to impose President's rule there," said Chief Minister Khattar after meeting the Governor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy was stuck for 15-20 minutes due to a road blockade in Punjab's Ferozepur. The Prime Minister, who was travelling by road, had to call off his event in Ferozepur on Wednesday.

