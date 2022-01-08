PM security breach in Punjab: FIR in Ferozepur against 150 unknown people

The Ferozepur Police have filed an FIR against 150 unknown persons for blocking the highway that led to security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to on Wednesday.

The FIR was registered on Thursday at Kulgari police station in Ferozepur district under Section 283 IPC which relates to danger or obstruction in public way or public line of navigation.

The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Ferozepur in the poll-bound state and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.

The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the government in . The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.

The Home Ministry has sought a report from the Government on the security breach.

