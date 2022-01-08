PM security breach in Punjab: FIR in Ferozepur against 150 unknown people

-
ALSO READ
KTR takes a dig at PM Modi over security breach incident in Punjab
SC stays FIR filed against YES Bank by Subhash Chandra in Dish TV case
PM security breach: MHA panel at Ferozepur; Punjab submits report to Centre
SC asks Punjab HC registry to secure records on security plans for PM visit
Govt likely to use SPG Act in PM Modi security breach incident
-
The Ferozepur Police have filed an FIR against 150 unknown persons for blocking the national highway that led to security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on Wednesday.
The FIR was registered on Thursday at Kulgari police station in Ferozepur district under Section 283 IPC which relates to danger or obstruction in public way or public line of navigation.
The Prime Minister's convoy was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to road blockage by some protestors about 30 km away from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.
The Prime Minister was scheduled to visit Ferozepur in the poll-bound state and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore.
The Home Ministry has taken cognisance of the "serious security lapse" and has sought a detailed report from the Congress government in Punjab . The state government has also been asked to fix responsibility for this lapse and take strict action.
The Home Ministry has sought a report from the Punjab Government on the security breach.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU