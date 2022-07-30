PM speaks with UN chief; calls for speedy probe into attack on peacekeepers

JUST IN

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
PM Modi
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday discussed with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres the recent attack on UN mission personnel in Congo, in which two Indian peacekeepers were killed, and called for an expeditious investigation to bring the perpetrators of the incident to justice.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders discussed the recent attack on the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), in which the two Indian peacekeepers were killed.

Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the two slain Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel as well as to the government and the people of India, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The UN secretary-general reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attack against MONUSCO and promised all possible action in conducting a speedy investigation, it added.

Modi urged Guterres to ensure an expeditious investigation to bring the perpetrators of the attack to justice.

He underscored India's abiding commitment to UN peacekeeping, with more than 2.5 lakh Indian peacekeepers having served under UN peacekeeping missions so far, the statement said.

One hundred and seventy seven Indian peacekeepers have made the supreme sacrifice while serving in UN peacekeeping missions, the highest by any troop-contributing country, it said.

Modi also underscored India's unwavering support to peace and stability in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where nearly 2,040 Indian soldiers are presently deployed at MONUSCO.

Two Border Security Force personnel, who were part of the UN peacekeeping mission in Congo, were killed on Tuesday during violent protests, a spokesperson for the force had said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had said he was deeply grieved at the loss of the two valiant Indian peacekeepers and demanded that the perpetrators of the "outrageous attacks" must be held accountable and brought to justice.

First Published: Sat, July 30 2022. 09:00 IST

