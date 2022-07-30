PM to address inaugural session of District Legal Services Authorities

Prime Minister on Saturday said he will be addressing the inaugural session of the first All India District Authorities meeting at 10 a.m.

The Prime Minister and DLSAs will deliberate on different aspects relating to the judiciary and ensuring justice for all, he added.

"At 10 AM, will be addressing the inaugural session of the first All India District Authorities Meet being held in Delhi. This forum brings together all DLSAs to deliberate on different aspects relating to the judiciary and ensuring justice for all," the PM tweeted.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the first-ever national-level meeting of District Authorities (DLSAs) is being organised from July 30-31 at Vigyan Bhawan by Legal Services Authority (NALSA).

The meeting will deliberate on the creation of an integrated procedure in order to bring homogeneity and synchronisation across DLSAs.

There are a total of 676 District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs) in the country. They are headed by a District Judge who acts as Chairman of the authority. Through DLSAs and State Legal Services Authorities (SLSAs), various legal aid and awareness programmes are implemented by NALSA.

The DLSAs also contribute towards reducing the burden on courts by regulating the Lok Adalats conducted by NALSA.

