Kerala becomes country's first fully digital banking service: CM Vijayan
Business Standard

PM stresses on working to improve lives in conference of chief secretaries

The chief secretaries conference, which started from January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said

Topics
Narendra Modi | Modi govt | quality of life in india

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Agartala Photo: PTI

The second national conference of chief secretaries concluded on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on working to improve the lives of people and strengthening India's development trajectory.

"Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the chief secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory," he tweeted.

The chief secretaries conference, which started from January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said.

Modi chaired the conference in the last two days.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 23:30 IST

