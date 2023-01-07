PM stresses on working to improve lives in conference of chief secretaries

-
ALSO READ
Centre closely following COVID-19 trajectory in India and world: MoS Health
Composite insurance licence regime may trigger M&A activity: HDFC Life CFO
Battle for Reliance Nippon Life Insurance: Nippon top brass to visit India
Morgan Stanley cuts India's FY23 GDP forecast to 7.2%
Quality will define India in time to come, says Union Minister Piyush Goyal
-
The second national conference of chief secretaries concluded on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasising on working to improve the lives of people and strengthening India's development trajectory.
"Over the last two days, we have been witnessing extensive discussions at the chief secretaries conference in Delhi. During my remarks today, emphasised on a wide range of subjects which can further improve the lives of people and strengthen India's development trajectory," he tweeted.
The chief secretaries conference, which started from January 5, was aimed at rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with states in coordination, the government has said.
Modi chaired the conference in the last two days.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, January 07 2023. 23:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU