PM to meet heads of 21 states, UTs on June 16, June 17 over Covid-19 crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers and heads of 21 States and Union Territories on Tuesday.
The meeting with heads of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, among others, is scheduled for 3 pm today.
A similar meeting with heads of the rest 15 states and UTs is also scheduled to take place tomorrow.
Earlier on Saturday (June 13), Prime Minister Modi had held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.
The meeting also took stock of the situation in different states and union territories including Delhi.
