Covid-19 updates: FDA's remark on HCQ, race for Covid-19 vaccine and more
PM to meet heads of 21 states, UTs on June 16, June 17 over Covid-19 crisis

A similar meeting with heads of the rest 15 states and UTs is also scheduled to take place tomorrow

Coronavirus | PM Narendra Modi | states

Modi
Earlier on Saturday (June 13), Prime Minister Modi had held a detailed meeting with senior ministers and officials to review India's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the Chief Ministers and heads of 21 States and Union Territories on Tuesday.

The meeting with heads of Punjab, Assam, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, among others, is scheduled for 3 pm today.

A similar meeting with heads of the rest 15 states and UTs is also scheduled to take place tomorrow.


ALSO READ: Punjab seeks over Rs 80,000 cr Covid-19 aid from govt to secure livelihoods


The meeting, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, reviewed the national level status and preparation in the context of the pandemic.

The meeting also took stock of the situation in different states and union territories including Delhi.
