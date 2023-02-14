JUST IN
Business Standard

PM to interact with French President Macron via video conferencing today

India and France enjoy deep friendly ties, with the leaders of the two countries also sharing a warm personal equation

Topics
Emmanuel Macron | Narendra Modi | France

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

ndia Prime Minister Narendra Modi, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, on Wednesday Nov. 16, 2022
File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with French President Emmanuel Macron via video conferencing on Tuesday.

"Today PM Modi will interact with French President Emmanuel Macron via VC at 4:30 pm," an official said.

India and France enjoy deep friendly ties, with the leaders of the two countries also sharing a warm personal equation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 14:06 IST

