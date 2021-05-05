Karnataka govt appoints 5 cabinet ministers for Covid-19 management

-
-
As COVID-19 cases continue to rise dangerously in Karnataka, five cabinet ministers have been appointed by Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa to manage the pandemic in the state.
While Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar will manage oxygen supply, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan will be in charge of Remdesivir, other COVID-related drugs and human resource management.
Home minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue minister R Ashok have been given charge of bed availability and bed-related issues in medical colleges, private and government hospitals.
Minister of Forest Department Arvind Limbavali has been given the responsibility of in-charge of the COVID-19 war room call centre and management of treatment to patients in proper time.
Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has established a 100-bed COVID Care Centre to help the state government's efforts to combat the surge of COVID-19.
"In accordance with guidelines of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), this COVID Care Centre facility has been established by the BMRCL at Hotel Ekaa in Bangalore," the BMRCL said.
Amid the devastating second COVID-19 wave in the country, fresh cases have been rapidly rising in Karnataka. As many as 44,631 new cases, taking the total active cases to 4,64,363. With 292 fresh deaths were reported in the stateThe death toll stands at 16,538.
