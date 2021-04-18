Karnataka CM, in hospital for Covid treatment, is stable and recovering

-
ALSO READ
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa to present state Budget on Monday
Karnataka cabinet expansion after Assembly by-elections: Yediyurappa
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa charts out bigger role for son Vijayendra in BJP
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa assures support to Triton Electric Vehicle
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa says lockdown could be imposed if need arises
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S
Yediyurappa who is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital is now stable and recovering, his office said on Sunday.
"The Chief Minister who was admitted in a hospital on Friday for COVID treatment is being monitored by a team of expert doctors. The health of the Chief Minister is stable and he is recovering," the office of the Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday.
Yediyurappa is spending his time in the hospital reading his favourite books and is in touch with officials to give them necessary directions, the tweet further said.
The Chief Minister had fever on Friday and when he got himself tested, the report came positive for coronavirus.
Accordingly, he got admitted to the hospital.
This is the second time Yediyurappa contracted coronavirus.
This was despite the fact that the Chief Minister took the first dose of COVID vaccine.
He was supposed to chair an all-party meeting on Sunday to take a stringent measure in view of rising coronavirus cases in Bengaluru.
However, the meeting has been postponed to Monday and Revenue Minister R Ashoka will now preside over the meeting.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU