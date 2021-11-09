Police trace car driver whose passenger asked for Mukesh Ambani's residence

-
ALSO READ
Ambani security scare: Police identifies one person, nothing suspicious yet
One more extortion case filed against Param Bir Singh; 4th within a month
SIT formed for probe into extortion case against Param Bir Singh
Wipro, HERE Tech partner to offer location-based services, analytics
Ambani bomb scare case: NIA arrests two more people from Mumbai
-
Mumbai police have traced the driver of a car whose passenger had asked a cabbie about the location of industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence 'Antilia' here, an official said on Tuesday.
The driver of that car, a private cab, was brought to the Azad Maidan police station here for questioning after the vehicle were traced to neighbouring Navi Mumbai late Monday night, the official said.
Security was beefed up on Monday outside industrialist Ambani's residence after a taxi driver informed the police that two suspected passengers in a vehicle carrying bags with them had asked him about the location of 'Antilia', a 27-storey building located on Altamout Road in south Mumbai.
The taxi driver was standing near Killa court in south Mumbai when a car had pulled over and its occupants asked him about the location of Ambani's residence.
The two passengers in the car were speaking in Urdu and carrying two bags with them, an official earlier said, quoting the cabbie who called up the police control room.
On Monday night, the police traced the car to Navi Mumbai, another official said.
They also found its driver and brought him to the police station here for questioning, he said.
The car's passenger had left for Gujarat from where he came recently and stayed at a relative's place in Navi Mumbai, the official said.
This passenger had on Monday asked his friend - the car driver - to take him to Mumbai.
After visiting a couple of places here, the map on their phones developed a glitch following which the passenger asked a taxi driver about the way to 'Antilia', the official said.
Finding their movement suspicious, the taxi driver dialled the police control room and alerted them.
The police initially tried to trace the car with the number provided by the taxi driver, but it was incorrect, the official said.
They later identified the car with the help of CCTV footage and traced it to Navi Mumbai, official said.
In February this year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside 'Antilia', triggering panic.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU