New book throws light on Nehru's encounters with contemporaries, opponents

-
ALSO READ
Assam human rights commission orders probe into 'police encounters'
China's realpolitik lesson to India
Realme Book Slim laptops with 11th Gen Intel Core processors launched
As JNU reopens in phases, research scholars demand library be opened too
Speculation rife over Kanhaiya Kumar joining Cong, aides say just rumour
-
A new book serves as a revisionist exploration of India's first and longest-serving prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and investigates the overlooked role of his contemporaries and opponents in shaping his political vision.
"Nehru: The Debates that Defined India" is co-authored by Tripurdaman Singh and Adeel Hussain. Slated to release on Thursday, it claims to re-examine the "ideological contests through which the Nehruvian consensus - and modern India - was forged".
"Looking at Nehru's debates with his contemporaries gives us an incisive glimpse of the man and his ideas. As the questions that Nehru and his contemporaries debated have now been reopened as political fault-lines in contemporary discourse, we thought it important to return to origins of these political and ideological conflicts," the authors told PTI.
Going beyond the imposed labels of contemporary discourse, the book illuminates "four encounters" that Nehru had with contemporaries from across the political spectrum - Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee - that are "critical to understanding his ideas, and his long afterlife and impress on the present".
"The shape these debates took represent critical junctures in Indian history that determined which way the pendulum of events would swing," they added.
From being elected as Congress president in 1929 till his death in 1964, Nehru remained a towering figure in Indian politics, a man who left an indelible stamp on the history of South Asia.
According to publisher HarperCollins India, the intellectually combative Nehru whom the readers would meet in this book voicing ideological disagreements, forging political alliances, moulding political opinion, offering visions of the future and staking out the political field was a key figure in the debates that defined India.
"Nehru may no longer be alive to answer his critics today, but there was a time when he pitted himself vigorously against his opponents in the marketplace of ideas, debating the most profound questions in South Asian history and decisively influencing political events," it said in a statement.
While Singh is the author of "Imperial Sovereignty and Local Politics" (2019) and much-acclaimed "Sixteen Stormy Days: The Story of the First Amendment to the Constitution of India" (2020), Hussain's next book "Law and Muslim Political Thought in Late Colonial North India" will release in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU