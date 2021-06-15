Ambani bomb scare case: NIA arrests two more people from Mumbai

-

Two more persons were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probing the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV from outside the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in February this year, an official said on Tuesday.
He said the names of the arrested duo cropped up during the ongoing investigation of the sensitive case.
"Santosh Shelar and Anand Jadhav were nabbed from suburban Malad on June 11. Prima facie, both of them were involved in the conspiracy to plant the explosives-laden SUV near Ambani's residence," the official said, adding that a special court remanded them in the NIA police custody till June 21.
The NIA is trying to ascertain whether Shelar and Jadhav had played any role in the murder of Thane-based businessman Mansukh Hiran, who purportedly owned the SUV found outside Ambani's residence 'Antilia' on February 25. Hiran's body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5, the official said.
Assistant police inspector of Mumbai police Sachin Waze, now dismissed from service, is the prime accused in the case, according to the NIA.
A total of four policemen, including three officers and a police constable, and a cricket bookie were arrested earlier by investigators in connection with the Ambani security scare case and the subsequent murder of Hiran.
The arrested policemen were later dismissed from service.
