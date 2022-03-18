Pollution board slaps Rs 25,000 fine on jaggery units for burning plastic

-
ALSO READ
Punjab poll verdict tomorrow, sweet shops flooded with orders for ladoos
Sugar shares extend rally; Balrampur, Dwarikesh rally up to 27% in one week
Closing sugar inventory likely to be second lowest in 10 years this year
Noida police bans private drones till Wednesday eve over CM visit
Indian sugar exports and output could hit record high, says trade body
-
The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) has imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on 20 jaggery manufacturing units here, officials said on Friday.
During a drive carried out by the board on Thursday, these 20 units were found causing pollution in several villages, including Khedi, Firozabad, Dhansri and Jatvada, in the district, they said.
According to Regional officer of UPPCB Ankit Singh, the units were fined for burning plastic wate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU