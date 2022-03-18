Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami greets people on Holi, wishes for prosperity

caretaker Chief Minister Singh Dhami on Friday greeted people on the occasion of and wished for "happiness, peace and prosperity" in everyone's lives.

"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Rangotsav "Holi". I pray to Baba Kedar and Badri to fill your life with colours of happiness, peace and prosperity on this Holi," Dhami tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

Governor of the state, Lt General Gurmit Singh (retd) also extended greetings to the people on and prayed to God for bringing good fortune into people's lives.

"Hearty greetings to all residents and countrymen on the festival of . May this great festival of colours, unity and goodwill bring joy, enthusiasm, happiness, peace and good fortune in your life," he tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi also greeted the citizens of the country on Holi.

Marking the onset of the spring season, Holi is a festival of colours, symbolic of joy and victory of good over evil.

Even though Holi is a predominantly Hindu festival, it is celebrated by people of other faiths as well. It marks the arrival of the spring harvest season in the country.

People celebrate the festival by binging on some lip-smacking sweets, thandai and splash coloured powder, water and balloons chanting "Holi Hai".

