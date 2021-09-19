Pollution: Delhi ranks depts on complaint resolution, East DMC on top

-
The Delhi government has ranked 14 departments based on their performance in resolving pollution-related complaints, with the East Delhi Municipal Corporation topping the charts, followed by the PWD and SDMC.
The agencies were divided into two categories -- those which received more than 100 complaints through the Green Delhi application and those with over 1,000 complaints. A review of their performance till August was conducted.
The performance has been adjudged on three parameters -- quantity of complaint resolution, quality and timeliness, according to officials.
Quality of complaint resolution means whether the complaint was resolved properly or was it reopened.
Not a single department could resolve their complaints within the cumulative stipulated time, according to government data.
Five departments received more than 1,000 complaints -- North Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, Public Works Department, and Delhi Development Authority.
The EDMC was ranked first in this category with a net score of 58 (out of 100). It resolved 3,423 of the 3,436 complaints received as 90 per cent of the resolved complaints were never reopened.
The PWD resolved 4,630 of the 4,771 complaints and stood second with 56 points, while SDMC disposed of 5,622 of the 5,877 complaints bagging the third place.
North DMC readdressed 5,527 of the 6,040 cases and DDA 1,300 of the 1,536 cases.
In the 100 plus category, the New Delhi Municipal Council resolved 216 of the 218 complaints received and scored 62 points, grabbing the top spot.
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), which stood second in this category with 58 points, settled 164 of the 166 complaints. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) readdressed 551 of the 569 cases, taking the third place with 55 points.
The Revenue Department and the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) were the worst performers with 45 and 42 points, respectively.
The Revenue Department resolved 226 of the 247 complaints, and 76 of them were reopened. The CPWD disposed of 183 of the 261 complaints, 99 of which were reopened.
