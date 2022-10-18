JUST IN
Popular Front of India's activist arrested in UP's Mau by ATS squad, police

An activist of the Popular Front of India was arrested by a team of Anti Terrorist Squad and local police, officials said

Uttar Pradesh | Activists arrest

Press Trust of India  |  Mau (UP) 

An activist of the Popular Front of India was arrested by a team of Anti Terrorist Squad and local police here on Monday, officials said.

Nasir Kamal, a resident of the city's Prema Rai locality who was active worker of the organisation, was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.

He was later produced in a court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.

During interrogation, Kamal told the police that he had attended several meetings of PFI and knew a number of people who had been arrested by the ATS earlier.

The Centre has banned PFI for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 07:19 IST

