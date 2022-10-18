JUST IN
Ordinance on SC/ST reservation quota hike soon: Karnataka Minister
Bowbazar residents hit by metro fiasco need to claim compensation in a week
DefExpo 22 will be first-ever edition exclusively for Indian firms: Rajnath
Heavy rains lash Pune; 81 mm rainfall in two hours in Shivaji Nagar area
Delimitation panel submits to Centre final report on redrawing MCD wards
Guterres on India visit from today; to commemorate 75 years of India at UN
Released Bilkis Bano case convicts on 'good behaviour': Gujarat govt to SC
PM Modi only leader after Mahatma Gandhi to know pulse of people: Rajnath
CBI refutes allegations made by Sisodia that he was threatened to leave AAP
Supreme Court allows Adani to operate Thiruvananthapuram airport
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Bowbazar residents hit by metro fiasco need to claim compensation in a week
PM Modi to review work progress of National Maritime Heritage Complex today
Business Standard

Ordinance on SC/ST reservation quota hike soon: Karnataka Minister

The Karnataka government is preparing to take the ordinance route to raise the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) reservation quota

Topics
Karnataka | Scheduled Tribes | Scheduled Castes

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

10% quota
Photo: Shutterstock

The Karnataka government is preparing to take the ordinance route to raise the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Schedule Tribe (ST) reservation quota.

The state's Transport and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister B. Sriramulu on Monday said that an ordinance will be promulgated for the SC/ST reservation soon.

Once the ordinance is in place, reservation for SCs will go up to 17 per cent from the present 15 per cent, while ST reservation quota will increase to 7 per cent from the 3 per cent at present.

The move to increase the reservation for SC/STs by the state government will mean that reservation will cross the Supreme Court's 50 per cent limit judgement and touch 56 per cent in Karnataka.

Sriramulu added that the process has begun and the ordinance will be promulgated in a day or two.

"In order to ensure legal protection for the quota hike, the state government will recommend bringing it under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution," he said.

The state government opted for the ordinance route instead of the original plan of implementing the quota hike through an executive order and gazette notification.

--IANS

pvn/khz/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Karnataka

First Published: Tue, October 18 2022. 07:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.