Post-poll violence: Calcutta HC forms committee for victim rehabilitation

The Calcutta High Court on Monday formed a three-member Committee for rehabilitation of victims of post-poll violence after Assembly polls.
The Committee will comprise one representative each from State Human Rights Commission, National Human Rights Commission, Member Secretary and State Legal Services Authority.
The Committee may coordinate with police and arrange for rehabilitation of people to the places they have a right to. If there is any dispute, that will have to be seen.
A five-judge larger bench of Calcutta High Court was hearing the PIL seeking an investigation into West Bengal post-poll violence.
Several incidents of violence have been reported at various places after the declaration of the Assembly poll results on May 2.
