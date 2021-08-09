Power sector workers postpone one-day strike planned for Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal promises 300 units of free electricity ahead of Punjab polls
Private power generating companies seek sops on electricity export
India may build new coal plants due to low cost despite climate change
India's electricity use falls 6.2% in May due to Covid-19 lockdowns
Average spot power price up 10% to Rs 2.83 per unit in May at IEX
-
The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) on Monday said the electricity sector workers have postponed its plan to go on a one-day strike on Tuesday.
"The National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees and Engineers (NCCOEEE) has postponed one-day nationwide strike call of power employees and engineers after specific statement of Union Power Minister R K Singh that the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021, has not yet been cleared by the Union Cabinet for placing it before Parliament," AIPEF said in a statement.
The NCCOEEE has warned that if any unilateral attempt is made by the central government to place the Bill before Parliament in the current session, then power employees will be forced to resort to lightning strike on the same day.
AIPEF Chairman Shailendra Dubey said the NCCOEEE has served a notice to the power ministry that the strike call for August 10 is postponed till further attempt of the government towards placing this unconstitutional Bill towards curbing the energy-right of poor and rural people of the country.
The NCCOEEE will resort to strike action on the day of placing the Bill in any House of Parliament.
He said power employees and engineers across the country will organise one hour protest demonstration in front of all power utility offices and installations on August 10. It is for decrying the "government-dictated police atrocities over the electricity employees and engineers mobilised for peaceful and democratic protest with prior intimation at Parliament Street, New Delhi on August 4, 5 and 6", he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU