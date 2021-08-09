High Court issues notice to Delhi govt on home delivery of liquor

-
ALSO READ
BJP MLA attack: Punjab governor condemns issue, seeks report from state
If necessary, govt must print money to support expenditure: P Chidambaram
New Excise Policy will provide fair competition: Delhi govt tells HC
HC asks Delhi govt about black fungus medicine stocks, hearing on May 20
Time to frame rules under citizenship law extended by Parliament
-
The Delhi High Court on Monday issued notice to the Delhi government on a petition moved by Member of Parliament (MP) Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma challenging the newly-amended Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 ('Rules') allowing home delivery of liquor.
The division bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Monday after sought the response of respondents deferred the matter for September 20.
The petitioner MP Pravesh Sahib Singh Verma through Advocate Balaji Srinivasan submits that the Delhi Government has amended Delhi Excise Rules, 2010 ('Rules') to allow for 'home delivery of liquor, both Indian and foreign-made, through mobile applications or websites.
The plea states that in particular, the amended Rule 66(6) which provides for 'home delivery' suffers from various constitutional illegalities and therefore is not sustainable under law. Our great nation is ravaged by the deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and many have tragically lost their lives. The emphasis of all medical professionals and Governments has been on the maintenance of health and well-being and the improvement of immunity. Whilst the NCT region was still grappling with the deadly second wave, the Respondent Government chose to pass the 2021 Amendment allowing for home delivery of domestic and foreign liquor without regard to the current narrative calling for improvement of immunity of citizens, plea read.
By placing the business of liquor trade above the policy of public health, the Respondent has substantially undermined and acted contrary to Article 47 of the Constitution. The Impugned Rule is an ill-considered piece of subordinate legislation and is manifestly arbitrary. This is evident from the speed at which the 2021 Amendment was passed and notified and the absence of clarity as to the implementation of the Impugned Rule. It gives no thought to the ban on consumption of liquor in public places for making it possible to deliver to public places, the plea said
The Delhi High Court currently examining a batch of petitions challenging the New Excise Policy recently notified.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU