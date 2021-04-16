Pradhan holds meeting to augment supply of medical oxygen from steel plants

Union Steel Minister on Friday held a meeting with senior officials of the ministry to augment availability of medical in the country.

Liquid medical (LMO) is a crucial medical requirement for the treatment of coronavirus patients.

In a series of tweets, the informed about the minister's meeting with senior officials of the ministry on supply of medical from the steel plants in the country.

"HSM @dpradhanbjp called for stepping up concerted efforts to augment medical oxygen supply in the country in wake of the #COVID19 pandemic. Regular top-level meetings will be held to monitor and streamline the process," the ministry tweeted.

On the suggestion of Pradhan, it said oxygen plants located in the steel plants are are operating 24x7 to produce and dispense medical oxygen.

In an another Tweet, the ministry said 28 oxygen plants located in the steel plants of both public and private sectors are supplying about 1,500 MT (metric tonne) of medical oxygen every day.

An additional stock of 30,000 MT, including the safety stock, is being made available for medical use, the ministry said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, steel plants of both public and private sectors have supplied over 1,30,000 MT medical oxygen, the ministry tweeted.

Earlier, the had also made operational a portal wherein plant-wise information regarding availability of oxygen, and daily supply by various plants and states to which such supplies have been made is provided.

Steel plants have been supplying oxygen to various states for the treatment of COVID-19 patients since last year.

To aid the supply of oxygen in the country, Pradhan in September 2020 had directed steel plants to start supplying LMO.

