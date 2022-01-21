Prajakta Koli becomes UNDP India's first youth climate champion

-
ALSO READ
Google's rival firms want EU lawmakers to act via new tech rules
Amid Covid surge, political parties turn to digital mode for Assembly polls
OTT challenge doesn't stop B-town from betting big on theatrical releases
Search engine DuckDuckGo working on privacy-focused desktop browser
Apple, Google raise new concerns by yanking Russian app
-
Content creator and actress Prajakta Koli has become India's first UN Development Programme (UNDP) Youth Climate Champion under her partnership with the organisation.
The title has been conferred to her following her contribution towards mental health, women's rights and girl child education through various global social campaigns.
UNDP aims to eliminate poverty, achieve sustainable growth and scale up human development in countries where it is required the most.
As a part of her responsibilities now, Prajakta will be entrusted with interacting with young minds to raise awareness around climate crisis, global warming and biodiversity loss and their impacts, the tremors of which are being felt by all sections of the society, especially the poor and marginalized communities.
Speaking on the occasion, Prajakta said in a statement: "I am extremely humbled and honoured to have been entitled with this unique responsibility to champion a cause that is close to my heart. As the very first UNDP India Youth Climate Champion, I would like to produce and participate in opportunities that propel conversations around climate action and the urgent measures we must take."
Commenting on how youth can make a difference, her statement further read: "The youth need to be the torchbearers of this revolution and foot soldiers who will work towards the common goal of an enriched and empowered future where the human species doesn't become endangered. We have created this problem, but we can solve it too. With UNDP, I will strive to work with young minds across the globe to take appropriate measures for climate action."
Welcoming Prajakta, Shoko Noda, Resident Representative, UNDP India says: "We are excited to have Prajakta on board as the UNDP India Youth Climate Champion. Young people are the leading voice to make the world more sustainable. Prajakta has a strong connect with millions of young Indians. I am sure her voice reaches the hearts of youth, and inspires them to take climate action."
In the past, the content creator has spoken up on issues like body shaming and online bullying with 'Shameless' as part of her campaign #iPledgeToBeMe which came into force on World Mental Health Day in 2016.
As a global ambassador for YouTube's 'Creators For Change' initiative, she drew the attention of people to trolling, female subjugation and homophobia through her campaign 'No Offence' which was showcased at the UN headquarters in New York on International Tolerance Day.
In 2018, saw three initiatives and social cause partnerships from her, first with YouTube for Social Impact Girl's Education campaign, with Instagram on their Safer Internet Week campaign and with One.org for their Girl Education campaign.
In 2019 she received an invite from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation for their annual Goalkeepers Summit.
Last year, she joined Google's Impact Challenge to aid grants to non-profits addressing economic inequities faced by women and girls.
--IANS
aa/dc/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU